Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.64. 277,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.79. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

