Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 15,491 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 158,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

