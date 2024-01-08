Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 5,846 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.72. 50,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,182. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

