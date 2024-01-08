Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.94% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWC traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $111.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,477. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $122.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.34. The company has a market capitalization of $900.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.