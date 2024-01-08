Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 36,769 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,769 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,951. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

