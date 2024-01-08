China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.30

Shares of China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.
China Coal Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.
About China Coal Energy
China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Coal Energy
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.