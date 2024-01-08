China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.30

Shares of China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

China Coal Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

