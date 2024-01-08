China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.19

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.
China Merchants Port Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.
China Merchants Port Company Profile
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operations, Bonded Logistics Operations, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities; and property development and investment.
