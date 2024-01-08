Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,450.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,259.52.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,212.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,202.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,029.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,365.12 and a 12 month high of $2,348.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

