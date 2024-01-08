Christopher Astle Sells 1,431 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Astle sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $16,055.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $72,963.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christopher Astle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 5th, Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $48,595.95.
- On Monday, December 11th, Christopher Astle sold 886 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $8,089.18.
Zymeworks Price Performance
Shares of ZYME stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $11.54. 997,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,194. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $807.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 33.3% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 314,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,105 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,651,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 293,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,509,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,680,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
