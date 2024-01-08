Christopher Astle Sells 1,431 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Astle sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $16,055.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $72,963.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Astle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zymeworks alerts:

On Friday, January 5th, Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $48,595.95.

On Monday, December 11th, Christopher Astle sold 886 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $8,089.18.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of ZYME stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $11.54. 997,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,194. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $807.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 33.3% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 314,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,105 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,651,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 293,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,509,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,680,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.