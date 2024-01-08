Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Trimmed by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,821,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 1.6 %

CB traded down $3.72 on Monday, reaching $223.98. 243,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,495. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.04.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

