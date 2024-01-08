Chubb (NYSE:CB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.00.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.04.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

