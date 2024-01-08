CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the previous session’s volume of 2,832 shares.The stock last traded at $11.39 and had previously closed at $11.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.
CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
