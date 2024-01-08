Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Randolph Co Inc raised its position in Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cintas by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Cintas by 29.1% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,813,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 8.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3 %

CTAS stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $578.77. 37,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.59. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $423.06 and a 12-month high of $607.79.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

