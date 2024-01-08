Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $53.40. 4,213,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,048,350. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

