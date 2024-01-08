Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.07. 598,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,646,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLVT

Clarivate Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in Clarivate by 56.8% during the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368,333 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,430,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 352,587 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,427,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,955 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.