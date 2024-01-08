Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,375

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 4,275 ($54.44) to GBX 4,375 ($55.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CKN traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,495 ($44.51). The company had a trading volume of 68,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,257.19 and a beta of 1.25. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 2,500 ($31.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,580 ($45.59). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,973.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,836.94.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

