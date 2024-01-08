Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.50

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.70 ($0.15), with a volume of 59475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.13 ($0.15).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.38 million and a PE ratio of -1,212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.70.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

