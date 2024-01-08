Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3,968.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,207 shares of company stock worth $11,876,572. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

McKesson Trading Down 1.0 %

MCK traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $473.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,788. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.29. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $485.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

