Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 2,937 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,612,000 after buying an additional 276,333 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,609,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.96. 705,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

