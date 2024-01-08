Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 613 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 0.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in CME Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 18,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

CME Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.61. 1,095,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.93 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.