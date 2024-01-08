Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,777 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,353. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

