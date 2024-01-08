Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $17.06 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wit LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.52. 2,911,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,987. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

