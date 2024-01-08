Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Booking by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $715,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,465.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $28.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,436.46. The company had a trading volume of 116,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,234.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,067.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,179.32 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.