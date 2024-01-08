Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after buying an additional 22,560,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,520,000 after buying an additional 369,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,524,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,436,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.35. 556,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

