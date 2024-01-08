Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $202.06. 1,286,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.60 and a 200-day moving average of $193.43. The stock has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

