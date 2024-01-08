Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 396.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,958 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 269,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

