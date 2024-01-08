Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 65.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Titan International by 800.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Titan International by 63.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,079. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $897.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Titan International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

