Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $38.37. 3,637,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,095,025. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

