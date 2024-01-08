Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $486,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,532,223.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,532,223.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,574. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,809,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,708,024. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

