Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 0.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,710,000 after buying an additional 1,338,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,930,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,111,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 591,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,035. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,208 shares of company stock worth $13,877,843 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

