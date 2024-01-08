Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,948. The firm has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

