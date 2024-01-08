Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $10.21 on Monday, hitting $411.03. The company had a trading volume of 105,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,452. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.09, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

