Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 2.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of American Water Works worth $26,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.75. 406,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,287. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

