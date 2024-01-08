Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $8.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $791.23. 199,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,607. The company’s fifty day moving average is $738.15 and its 200-day moving average is $701.82. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $774.93.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

