Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,602 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 1.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $5.51 on Monday, reaching $224.57. The company had a trading volume of 992,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,731. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

