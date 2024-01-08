Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 3,238 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,125. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.