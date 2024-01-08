Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,639,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,224,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.67.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total value of $469,518.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,669.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $438.39. The company had a trading volume of 83,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,747. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

