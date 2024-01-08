Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 2.4% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $23,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $455.74. 213,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,320. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $297.12 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.