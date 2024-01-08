Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 551 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $420.05. 858,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,438. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.61 and its 200 day moving average is $401.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $428.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

