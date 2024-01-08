CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Given Sell Rating at Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

LON:CMCX traded up GBX 23.80 ($0.30) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 133.80 ($1.70). The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £374.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3,345.00 and a beta of 0.45. CMC Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 254 ($3.23).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 7,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £7,229.04 ($9,205.45). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,588 shares of company stock valued at $783,068. 64.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Stories

