CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at KeyCorp

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.33.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,753,000 after buying an additional 774,927 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,693,000 after buying an additional 467,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after purchasing an additional 259,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

