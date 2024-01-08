CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of CNO opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.08.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In related news, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $155,841.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $155,841.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,657 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

