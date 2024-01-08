Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $153.98, but opened at $157.80. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $147.91, with a volume of 4,542,908 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total transaction of $5,571,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,148.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 817,204 shares of company stock worth $118,004,221. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 3.17.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

