Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COLL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 215.33 and a beta of 0.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.55 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 96.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $435,915.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,473 shares of company stock worth $1,228,249 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after purchasing an additional 266,330 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,603,000 after purchasing an additional 150,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,526 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.