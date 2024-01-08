Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has $125.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.72.

Shares of CIGI opened at $114.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.69 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1,059.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 46.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 154,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

