Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $43.33. 1,880,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,128,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

