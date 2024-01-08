Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,399 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

