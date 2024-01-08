Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 9.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 177,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 275,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.8% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 113,051 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.37. 2,910,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,371,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

