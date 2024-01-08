CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Down 4.4%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.62. 639,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,983,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

CommScope Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $564.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.17.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 153,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,420.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,525.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 360,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at $627,988.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 154.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,655,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 199,665 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CommScope by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 456,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 39.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

