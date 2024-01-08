Community Bank N.A. Acquires New Position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.36% of First Community at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 4,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th.

Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First Community Co. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.46.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.16). First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

